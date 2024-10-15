This column is for paid subscribers to ¡Hola Papi! As a paid subscriber, you can read all the columns, leave comments, and send me a letter with a better chance of being answered! Either leave it in the comments or send it to holapapiletters@gmail.com and note up top you are a paid subscriber.

¡Hola Papi!

I’m carrying a lot of shame. I feel like I’m not the child my parents should have had. I’m too queer, too trans, too frivolous, too air-headed. I know they love me anyway, but I don’t know how to let go of the feeling that I’m not good enough for them, or that I’m not right for them. I try to keep the parts of myself that I think they won’t approve of under wraps, and I don’t know when or if I can stop doing that.

How do I let go of these feelings and move on with my life? How do I have a healthier relationship with my parents?

Signed,

Lost Child

Hey there, LC!

This is kind of the plot of Mulan. Not entirely relevant to your dilemma, but I just wanted to point it out. If you have an available route to getting the approval of the emperor, though, it couldn’t hurt your case with your parents. It works in the movie.