¡Hola Papi!

I’m a queer gal in my mid-twenties. I’ve got a nice little circle of friends, and we go out fairly often (we even “touch grass,” as some would put it). But there’s something that’s been gnawing on me lately and, no offense, I’m wondering if you might be able to relate or have some advice on the subject.

My friends and I are extremely online. Even when we’re hanging out in person, the conversation invariably drifts back to memes we saw or to discussions over the main character of the day on Twitter (we once had a spectacular debate over “bean dad,” just to give you an idea of how grave the situation is). It can be a lot of fun, but, to be candid, sometimes I get sick of it. It’s like there’s no break from the internet! I log out just to talk about the things I saw while logged in. It can get a little exhausting.

I guess I’m wondering if there’s anything I can do to be more offline. Or maybe it’s less about that and more about finding a nice, delicate way to approach the topic with my pals. Or maybe I should triple down and become one with the world wide web and upload my consciousness to the cloud? I’m open to suggestions.

Signed,

Chronically Online

Hey there, CO!

I’m sorry to report that this is one of those “if you have to ask” questions. Somewhat paradoxically, knowing what “touch grass” means is itself a sign of heavy internet usage. The “touching grass” community isn’t aware that they’re touching grass. To them, they are simply outside. It was shocking to me too.