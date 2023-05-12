Last October, I had the distinct honor of winning the Brooklyn Public Library Prize for nonfiction for my debut essay collection, ¡Hola Papi!.

I’m super excited to be doing a reading from my book for the Book Prize Postscript event on Tuesday, May 16, at the Dweck Center’s Central Library! The event is at 7 pm, and I hope to see some of you there.

I’m especially excited to be reading with Xochitl Gonzalez who won the prize in fiction. I recently saw her perform at The Moth’s live show in Manhattan, where she told one of the funniest stories I’ve ever heard about being a wedding planner.

JP