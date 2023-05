I wanted to share something pretty cool that happened the other day. ¡Hola Papi! was featured on the Drew Barrymore show!

Who would have thought that a country boy like me would end up here, in the “Drew Barrymore has heard of me” zone? Wild.

I thought you might enjoy the segment, so here it is!

It really is such an honor to run this column. I feel like we have some exciting things in the future.

JP