Do I even celebrate Easter? It’s a bit unclear to me. I certainly can attest to an Easter vibe, wherein every Easter I become incredibly open to the possibility of doing something Easter-related. But other than that, I suppose I don’t get up to much.

I do have this little anecdote to share, though. Elon Musk went to war with Substack, so I can’t embed the tweet. It’s incredible, the things we put up with when it comes to these crybabies with all the money and power.

In any case, here’s me wishing you a happy Easter. I’ve taken some time to develop longer essays and pieces that are coming your way soon, and I couldn’t be more excited.

JP