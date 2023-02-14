Historically, Valentine’s Day has been rough for me. Just like it was for Saint Valentine, who, according to Wikipedia, was “imprisoned, tortured, and martyred… on February 14, 269.” It’s not a contest.

I remember the first real Valentine I ever received. I don’t count Catholic school, where we were all required to send each other cards and the nuns would give us little photos of themselves cut into the shape of hearts (I have lost this relic from Sister Herman Mary). I was in my rural public middle school, where Valentines were entirely voluntary, and a girl named Caitlin gave me a red Tootsie Pop with a little note on it.

That was the last time I remember enjoying Valentine’s Day. But you know what? I’m coming back around a little. I like the whole red and pink theme and the cupids and angel wings. That’s fun. It’s an excuse to buy underwear for someone, which can also be fun, I imagine.

In any case, I drew you these. With my graphic novel proposal more or less finished, I’m working on speed drawing as I wait to sell the project and start working on it in earnest. So this was a fun little way to practice.

I hope you have a better February 14th than Saint Valentine did in 269. Remember the reason for the season.

JP