This column is for paid subscribers to ¡Hola Papi! As a paid subscriber, you can read all the columns, leave comments, and send me a letter with a better chance of being answered! Either leave it in the comments or send it to holapapiletters@gmail.com and note up top you are a paid subscriber.

¡Hola Papi!

My ex and I have been really close. We’ve been best of friends for the last two years. Recently, we re-initiated a sexual relationship. The issue is, I don’t know where this is going. The last time he broke up with me, it really, really hurt. It was difficult to move on from. I felt like I had invested a lot into our relationship and, with the intensifying effects of the pandemic, it felt like I didn’t have any place to go from there.

Now I’m confused. We had sex, and it was wonderful. It felt better than when we were together. But I don’t know if this is sustainable. I’m both afraid to try to move forward and I'm afraid that staying in this status quo will just lead to us hurting each other. Any advice?

Signed,

Back For Seconds

Hey there, BFS!

I don’t think you need a particularly wise advice columnist to tell you that sleeping with your ex is a bad idea, right? It’s in the handbook we all get on the first day of Advice Columnist School for Exceptional Phonies. You just shouldn’t do it. Have I done it? Well, yes. But I do a lot of things in the name of research.

Take it from me, BFS. Something can feel good, even great in the moment, and still not be worth it in the long run. Pleasure is Pain’s most reliable wingman.