I recently received word that the American Society of Magazine Editors named a cover I illustrated for Oklahoma Today “Readers’ Choice in the Best Illustrated Cover Category.” The cover features two bison for “The Animal Issue” in September/October 2022.

This is really exciting for me, because it’s my first illustrated magazine cover, and it’s the first award I’ve won for making one. Look at these guys. I’m so proud of them.

I also uploaded a time-lapse video of me drawing them. I’m especially proud of the work I did on the fur. My hope is that in the future I’ll be able to record some things over slow-motion drawings like this and use them as a kind of podcast episode. For now, please enjoy watching me fiddle around with eyeball placement.

I’m also available for commissions for personal artwork or for magazines! You can contact me through my website.

JP