This column is for paid subscribers to ¡Hola Papi! As a paid subscriber, you can read all the columns, leave comments, and send me a letter with a better chance of being answered! Either leave it in the comments or send it to holapapiletters@gmail.com and note up top you are a paid subscriber.

¡Hola Papi!

My best friend is my best friend, but I’m definitely not theirs. They don’t outright say that, but they have a group of friends that they consider their “best friends” and I often feel like I’m an outsider clawing my way inside their inner circle. I try my best to manage what I can only describe as jealousy, but it’s difficult. They recently became close with someone really quickly and it’s difficult not to compare myself and our relationship with this new intense friendship.

I also found out recently that they lied to me about something that I asked about directly. I truly believe it was to spare my feelings, but regardless it’s difficult not to take it personally. I’m struggling to know where to place this relationship in my head and in my heart, and wondering if my persistence in holding onto this relationship is actually hurting us both.

Any thoughts would be greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,

Numero Dos

Hey there, ND!

Thank you for being the first letter of 2024, and welcome, one and all, to yet another year of Papi. I’ve been thinking a lot about friendship over these past few days. I recently and rather unexpectedly lost a good friend, an event that’s left me reflecting on what it means to know someone, and what it means to be in someone’s life.