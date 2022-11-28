For years now, I’ve been answering letters. I’ve really enjoyed connecting with my readers and hearing from you all. Today, I’m introducing a new feature to my Substack that I think will bring another dimension to my column: Subscriber Chat.

My understanding is that it will be a kind of conversational space through the Substack app where my subscribers and I can share, talk, and discuss. I’m especially thinking of using it for those super difficult letters I receive. Maybe we can figure them out together?

To join, you’ll need to download the Substack app (messages are sent via the app, not email…yet). Turn on push notifications so you don’t miss a chance to join conversations as they happen.

I’m planning to make most of the chats for paid subscribers only. I’m always interested in enhancing the paid subscriber experience, since you’re the ones keeping this project afloat! I really can’t thank you enough, and I’m hoping this can be a space where we build more of a community and are able to communicate with each other.

I can’t wait to hear from you!

JP

How to get started

Download the app by clicking this link or the button below. Chat is only on iOS for now, but chat is coming to the Android app soon.

Open the app and tap the Chat icon. It looks like two bubbles in the bottom bar, and you’ll see a row for my chat inside.