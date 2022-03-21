I don’t like announcements. They feel like business emails or housekeeping, and I dislike both those things, so let’s keep this brief. I’m relaunching my Substack, something that is evident if you take a moment to check how nice it looks now. I have fresh graphics and everything.

What this means is I’ll be putting a lot more energy into publishing new art, essays, columns, and more on here. I’ve also got plans to release a podcast in the near future called SIN REPUESTA, or “Unanswered,” in which I’ll talk about letters I didn’t or won’t answer for ¡Hola Papi! and use them as springboards for broader conversations. Potentially with guests!

I’d love for you to be a part of this, and so if you’ve enjoyed my writing, I humbly request that you turn on paid subscriptions. It’s a pretty sweet deal at $6 a month. You’ll get all the exclusives, but more importantly, my heartfelt thanks.

Please enjoy this drawing I did of Mothiana (Mothman with an Ariana ponytail).

JP