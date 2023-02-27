It’s interesting to me that a big point of debate in the national conversation right now is what children are and aren’t ready to know about, especially when it comes to literature and gender. Meanwhile, I was a child learning about the eternal flames of hell.

It’s all about perspective, isn’t it?

I’m so close to finishing this graphic novel proposal. Drawing this was so much fun and really brought me back. Was it fun to actually live through? Well, not so much.

JP