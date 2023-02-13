Photo by Math on Unsplash

Last week, I published a list of things I do not like hearing. I was honestly expecting more pushback on it, but it seems people are generally aligned on the phrases we’re sick of. On that note, “I’m going to gently push back on that” and “we’re aligned” are also two things I don’t like hearing.

Apparently, the cultural impact of my list was so great that it was even turned into a Super Bowl ad. Or so I heard. I didn’t watch the Super Bowl. I was very busy watching a two-hour-long YouTube video detailing the backstory of Star Wars’ General Grievous. But I am happy as always to contribute to society.

In any case. If it’s not obvious, identifying things I don’t enjoy comes quite naturally to me. I could easily expand on my previous list, and indeed I might one day. But for now, for my paid subscribers, I’m going to challenge myself by trying to think of things I do enjoy hearing. It’s been difficult. I gave myself a week to notice things I like hearing, and honestly I didn’t make much progress.

Before I get into that, though, I want to give my take on the things my subscribers are sick of hearing. Thank you for leaving them in the comments. You can categorize “comments from my subscribers” under “things I do like hearing.”

Here’s what you said.

You probably get this all the time, but...

I don’t think I like this either. It usually comes before a compliment, which I think is a bit self-deprecating. I don’t know. You can just give me a compliment without revealing that you suspect I’m dealing with compliment inflation. Even worse is when people say this before telling you who they think you look like. Never tell me which celebrity you think I look like. I will find ways to get back at you.