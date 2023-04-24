At last, I’ve drawn up the title page for my forthcoming graphic novel. The name of the book will go in the big blank space on the left.

I will probably go back in to add some more details, but for a proposal, I think this is good enough. The story will have a lot to do with wind, I can say that much.

I’m back in Oklahoma at the moment, during tornado season, no less, so now would be the perfect time to wrap up this book proposal and try to sell it soon. Please wish me luck.

JP