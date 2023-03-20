There’s a condition out there, that may or may not exist, where words have a certain shape and texture. If it’s real, then I do have it, though I also suspect everyone has it. Lucky for me, people make up new words pretty regularly, like “queerbaiting.”

The definition, it seems, is a person, usually a male celebrity, who “baits” the gays by putting out suggestive content in the hopes of getting them to buy something. I’m sure someone else out there has a better definition, but in any case I drew what comes to mind whenever I hear it.

Thank you.