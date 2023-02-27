¡Hola Papi!
Sketch #7
Thinking of demons in Catholic school
John Paul Brammer
46 min ago
Sketch #7
Browse Zillow With Me
Let's microdose home ownership together
John Paul Brammer
Feb 24
104
8
Browse Zillow With Me
Fixing 'Real Friends of WeHo'
Mistakes were made
John Paul Brammer
Feb 22
64
2
Fixing 'Real Friends of WeHo'
I Want to Be the Victim
Papi, I'm sick of being the bad guy
John Paul Brammer
Feb 20
26
3
I Want to Be the Victim
The Christian Film Where They Shoot Jesus
Recapped and reviewed
John Paul Brammer
Feb 17
77
6
The Christian Film Where They Shoot Jesus
Happy, You Know, Whatever
I drew some Valentine's cards for you
John Paul Brammer
Feb 14
48
1
Happy, You Know, Whatever
Things I Do Like Hearing
A shorter list
John Paul Brammer
Feb 13
25
9
Things I Do Like Hearing
Things I Do Not Like Hearing
And why I do not like them
John Paul Brammer
Feb 7
155
11
Things I Do Not Like Hearing
I Want What They Have
Papi, how do I overcome my envy?
John Paul Brammer
Feb 3
23
2
I Want What They Have
January 2023
I Hate My Writing Group
Papi, should I ditch these guys?
John Paul Brammer
Jan 31
187
8
I Hate My Writing Group
The Conch Shell Conundrum
A generous response to Pamela Paul
John Paul Brammer
Jan 27
11
The Conch Shell Conundrum
Stability Is Smothering Me
Should I quit my job and pursue Broadway instead?
John Paul Brammer
Jan 24
56
6
Stability Is Smothering Me
